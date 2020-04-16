Naagin fame Mouni Roy showers BFF Mandira Bedi with love on her birthday; Calls her 'God's best handiwork'

Mouni Roy is all hearts for best friend Mandira Bedi on her birthday. Take a look.

is all hearts for best friend Mandira Bedi, and she has all the reasons to do so. Mandira turned a year older yesterday (April 15). Yes, the actress celebrated her 'Happy Wala Birthday' yesterday amidst lockdown, and Mouni showered her with immense love. The Naagin actress took to her Instagram handle and share some throwback pictures with Mandira to make her birthday more special. While Mouni could not be with Mandira due to the Coronavirus scare, she wrote a heartfelt note for the birthday girl.

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi praised her BFF Mandira to no limits and showcased the love she has for her. Singing praises of the birthday girl, Mouni wrote, 'You are a one-half woman and one-half dream, God's handiwork at its best, you dream and inspire others to, you write and give hope, you love everybody expecting nothing in return.' Calling Mandira an apple crumble, Mouni said that she is strong yet so soft and she happens to be her favorite story.

The Kasturi actress hoped that Mandira continues to live her dreams. She prayed that the birthday girl continues to be the best traveler and a good lover. Also, she prayed that Mandira's love life flourishes and her mysteries continue to grow. However, the Naagin actress was a little upset that she could not spend this special day with her BFF. But, she wishes to ring in a world with her on a virgin island swimming with the fishes, eat delicious food, sing and dance under the moonlight.'

Mandira was awestruck by Mouni's sweet birthday wish and expressed her gratitude. She cheered for their amazing bond that is only getting stronger and lovelier as the years go by. TV actress Aashka Goradia also sent Mandira wonderful wishes on her special day.

