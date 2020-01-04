Naagin Promo: Nayantara is curious about getting new powers and is eager to follow Manyataa’s footsteps

In an interesting episode of Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, Nayantara will be seen getting anxious about her superpowers.

After teasing the fans for a long time, television czarina Ekta Kapoor’s much-awaited Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel went on air in mid-December last year. Starring Nia Sharma, Jasmine Bhasin, Vijayendra Kumeria, Sayantani Ghosh and Shalin Bhanot in the lead role, the show has been creating a lot of buzz and the interesting twists in the show adding on to the entertainment quotient of this supernatural drama. Needless to say, the makers are not leaving any stone unturned to pique the curiosity of the audience.

As per the current track, Manyataa has met her daughter Nayantara and the mother-daughter duo believes that the later will soon turn into an icchadaari naagin. Now the recent promo of Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel shows that Nayantara is anxious about this sudden revelation in her life and is worried if she is ready to embrace the supernatural powers. While she confronts her mother about the same, Manyataa tries to pacify Nayantara and asked her to go with the flow. Manyataa also tells her that even she was concerned about embracing these powers back in her time. However, she realized that they have been granted these powers to help the needy and be a ‘rakshak’.

On the other hand, Nayantara is also eager to gain the powers and walk on Manyataa’s footsteps. Besides, she is also looking forward to getting the powers so that she can take revenge on behalf of her mother.

Watch the exciting promo of Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel:

Clearly, this popular supernatural drama is coming with some exciting twists in the coming episode. Only time will reveal if the mother-daughter duo will succeed in their plans.

