Naagini 2, 10 November 2021, Written Update: Nandish reveals the truth

In today’s episode, Trivikram asks why Digvijay doesn’t question Trishul’s mistakes and tells him that he doesn’t mean when he calls him his son. Trivikram asks Digvijay to get him married to Shivani if he cares about him. Digvijay yells at him and holds his collar. Trivikram holds Digvijay’s hand, and Digvijay sees his tattoo on the wrist and realised that the man who tried to kill him also had the same tattoo. Nandish asks where’s Trishul. Trivikram says he doesn’t know and asks Shivani to answer.

Trivikram leaves and Nandish follows. Nandish asks why does he hate Trishul. Trivikram tells that they didn’t accept him as they’re son, neither did Shivani. Nandish slaps him. Trivikram tells that he knows that Nandish went to find naagamani on the day he was born. Everyone consoles Digvijay and assure that Trivikram will understand. Nandish asks who told him and Trivikram tells it was his grandmother and mentions that she has given all the powers to him and leaves. Nandish guesses it’s through the baby. Digvijay tells Shivani to stay and everyone leaves. Digvijay asks Shivani to not worry as he will help find Trishul and safeguard Shivani as well.

Shivani goes to the room and cries and apologises because she can’t do anything to save Trishul. She tells she feels helpless and recalls all the time Trishul has helped her. She prays to God to save Trishul. Nandish goes to the baby and addresses him as his amma. He asks why is she troubling his family again and asks if her purpose to come again was to give Trivikram the powers. He tells her that Trivikram didn’t deserve her powers and Trishul did because he is her real grandson.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Naagini 2, 9 November 2021, Written Update: Digvijay accuses Trivikram