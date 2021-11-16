Naagini 2, 15th November 2021, Written Update: Shivani gets agnideva’s blessings

In today’s episode, Trivikram asks Digvijay to give the naagmani. Digvijay goes to punch Trivikram and his eyes turn red and he tells Digvijay that he has immense strengths and attacks him. Digvijay tells him he doesn’t know about naagmani. Trivikram tries attacking but even Digvijay uses his powers and they both fight.

Shivani prays to agnideva and he appears and asks what she needs. Shivani asks for immense power, agnideva agrees but tells her that she should not attack him while the person has naagmani or else she will be harmed. Shivani thanks agnideva. Trivikram asks Digvijay where he got the powers from and he tells even he has powers because he has naagmani’s powers. Trivikram tells him to stop fighting and tells him to give the naagmani or else Digvijay will be in danger. Trivikram becomes a giant and tells he won’t kill Digvijay but tells him to get naagmani and he will get Trishul to him. Nandisha asks Trivikram to let Trishul go. Trivikram tells Nandisha to get naagmani and then he’ll let go of Trishul.

Vasuki tells Shivani to use the powers carefully. Shivani tells she will save Trishul and leaves. Ajji asks Reena where is everyone and tells something has happened with Trishul. Reena tells she’ll go search for them. Nandisha finds Digvijay unconscious and Digvijay tells him that Trivikram has powers. Digvijay, Nandisha meet Trivikram in the jungle and accept to give him the naagmani.

