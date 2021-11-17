Naagini 2, 17 November 2021, Written Update: Naagmani opens Trishul’s barricade

In today’s episode, Trivikram becomes a giant and traps Digvijay in a tornado and takes the naagamani and leaves. Shivani follows the snake and it vanishes. Shivani wonders what area this is and thinks since the snake got her there, it must be an authentic place. Shivani hears someone call Trivikram and thinks she’s in the right place. She hears footsteps and calls Trivikram’s name and goes in search of him.

Nandisha tells at least the family members are safe and Digvijay tells he wants the naagamani no matter what since its powers might be misused. They leave and Trivikram opens the naagamani box and feels proud of himself. Trivikram thinks he can kill Trishul now. Trishul transforms into a snake and pushes naagamani and it feels in a hole. Trivikram is surprised to see him in this state and Trishul says he’s the adishesha so it’s difficult to defeat him. Trishul asks Trivikram why he hates him. He tells Trishul that the inequalities make him hate Trishul. Trivikram chokes Trishul.

Ajji is worried and asks Govinda to go in search of everyone and he tells her he’s scared. Trishul said he always respected Trivikram but now he will fight him. Trivikram asks Trishul how could he marry Shivani and he tells Trivikram that he loves Shivsni and they were meant to be as she is the naagrani. Trishul and Trivikram fight and Trivikram continuously punchesTrishul. Trivikram asks Trishul their real agenda for coming to earth and he confesses that it’s to acquire naagmani and Trishul falls unconscious. Trivikram thinks he needs to safeguard the naagmani from Shivani and Trishul since their sole purpose is to take the naagmani. The naagmani falls down and opens the magical barricade in which the real Trishul is kept.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

