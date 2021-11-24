Naagini 2, 24 November 2021, Written Update: Digvijay to perform sarpayaga

In today’s episode, Digvijay tells baba to do something to save his naagmani. Baba tells Digvijay that sarpayaga is the only way to kill adishesha, and even his naagini should die. Baba tells Digvijay that for him to be safe, even all the male snakes should be killed. Digvijay agrees. Shivani asks Trishul to promise her to stay with him like this forever and Trishul promises her. Digvijay comes home and calls everyone. Ajji asks what happened. Digvijay tells he has to say something important. Digvijay reveals someone killed Trivikram and everyone gets shocked.

Digvijay says icchadari naagas killed Trivikram and says that baba told him and gave a solution as well. Reena asks what solution and Digvijay tells sarpayaga. Ajji tells they worship snakes, how can they kill them and it’s a wrong decision. Digvijay tells baba is always right, and the snakes were always behind their lives anyway. Trishul asks will every snake die and Digvijay tells only the male snakes will be dead. Shivani tells to stop this as they are only paving a way to problems. Digvijay tells everyone to not feel scared. Nandish tells he agrees with Digvijay, who says everyone has to agree and leaves. Shivani gets scared.

Reena meets Ajit and tells him that she feels safe around him and he says okay. Reena asks why would someone react like this and he tells he doesn’t know what to say. Reena tells him to not play dumb and tells she loves him and says he can respond later and walks off. Shivani tells Vasuki that Digvijay is planning sarpayaga. Vasuki gets shocked and tells only Shivani can stop it and save naagaloka. Shivani tells Digvijay that his decision is wrong. Digvijay tells he won’t change his decision.

