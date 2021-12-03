Naagini 2, 2nd December 2021, Written Update: Trishul meets an Agori baba

In today’s episode, Nandisha finds Digvijay sleeping at the cliff. He decided to push Digvijay but Digvijay wakes up and tells last night when he was talking to him, there was a heavy breeze and then, he woke up to this. Shivani finds Trishul near the lake and asks him what happened. Trishul tells he doesn’t feel like himself and explains his discovery of powers. Shivani asks him what is he talking about. Trishul points at a stone and it comes to his hand. Then he opens his arms and Shivani comes towards him. He tells her that this is not normal and leaves.

Shivani wonders if Trishul is getting hints about his reality. Digvijay tells baba he woke up at the cliff. Baba tells it’s adishesha’s power. Baba tells him to stay safe until amavasya, because if he talks about doing ill to adishesha and his naagini, various powers will come to stop or harm him. Digvijay goes to transfer the naagmani to the box. He finds a snake trying to stop him. Mama finds Digvijay murmuring “mani” in his dream. He goes and brings the maid mani to Digvijay and wakes him up. Digvijay realises it’s a dream and walks off. Shivani tells Trishul that she understands him and suggests talking to a sage.

Trishul walks off and Shivani calls him and follows him. Trishul tells he’s scared these powers might harm someone and tells he wants some time alone. Trishul goes near a cave and an agori comes to meet him. Agori tells him that he has come to reveal the truth. Trishul tells there’s nothing to reveal and tells he must’ve misunderstood him for someone else. Agori baba tells he’s not a random person and he’s from the holy land of snakes. He tells Trishul that this is his rebirth.

Also Read| Naagini 2, 1st December 2021, Written Update: Trishul gets a glimpse of his powers