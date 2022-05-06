Naam Reh Jaayega: Alka Yagnik reveals she was speechless on meeting Lata Mangeshkar for the first time

The passing away of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has left a void in the hearts of millions of her fans. The Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar left for her heavenly abode on the 6th of February, 2022. She will continue to stay in the hearts of fans through her songs, through her work of over 70 years. Star Plus has curated a special show in her honour, 'Naam Reh Jaayega', a series of eight episodes. The show will be featuring eighteen of the biggest Indian singers including Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Pyarelalji, Palak Muchhal and Anwesha who will join hands to pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar.

In the upcoming episode of the show, popular singers Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu will be seen performing popular songs of lata Lata Mangeshkar. In the episode, they also shared some interesting stories related to her. Alka Yagnik shared, “When I was met Lata Mangeshkar for the first time, I was awestruck and was left speechless.” She shared that she had thought she will talk to her but she could not say anything.

See the promo here-

In the promo, Alka Yagnik was seen singing ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jana Sanam’ with Kumar Sanu. There will be numerous other performances by popular singers in the entertainment industry.

