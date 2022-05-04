Naam Reh Jaayega: Amit Kumar, Rajesh Roshan and Nitin Mukesh get nostalgic as they remember Lata Mangeshkar Ji

The Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar Ji left for her heavenly abode on the 6th of February, 2022 after giving a tough fight against COVID-19. She will continue to stay in the hearts of millions through her songs, through her work of over 70 years. And in her honour, Star Plus has curated a special show, 'Naam Reh Jaayega', a series of eight episodes. The show has eighteen of the biggest Indian singers including Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Pyarelal Ji, Palak Muchhal and Anwesha who will join hands to pay tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar Ji.

Directed by Gajendra Singh, Saibaba Studios, the upcoming episode of Naam Reh Jaayega will show Lata Mangeshkar Ji's life journey and her strong relationship with legend Mukesh, singer Kishore Kumar and music director S. D. Burman. She referred to singer Mukesh and Kishore Kumar as her Sworn brothers, and Mr. S.D Burman played the role of a father figure in her life. She shared an unbreakable bond with these three. The episode will also show how Kishore Kumar and Lata Ji met for the first time, how she tied rakhi to him, and what kept them connected over the years. The younger generation of these stars Amit Kumar, Rajesh Roshan, and Nitin Mukesh get nostalgic as they share a few interesting anecdotes from the past involving Lata Ji.

A life full of hardships, ups and downs, sacrifices, and a deep passion and devotion toward music, basically summed up the life of the icon. The makers also have some unseen visuals of the legendary singer and her journey that will take you back in time. The legendary singer had a massive magical impact not just on the audience, but even on the stalwarts of both the music and Bollywood industry.

To watch Naam Reh Jaayega, tune in to Star Plus every Sunday only at 7 pm.

