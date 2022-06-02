Naam Reh Jaayega: Arijit Singh pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar; Sings her songs in 3 different languages

The musical show 'Naam Reh Jaayega’ has now become a household name within a few days of its launch. Star Plus has curated this special show in honour of The Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar. The show has piqued the interest of the audiences and they are always eager to watch the upcoming episode to know about a new chapter of Lata Mangeshkar's life. Naam Reh Jaayega is a perfect blend of nostalgic tales and every episode has a special story that is unfolded by the industry's well-known singers.

The upcoming episode will be Naam Reh Jayega is Arijit Singh Special. The singer who holds a special power to touch millions of hearts with his melodious voice will pay a tribute to Lata Mangeshkar Ji, by performing her songs. Arijit Singh will be seen singing songs in three different languages including Bengali, Marathi, and Hindi, and will perform for 15 mins during the show as he will sing a few of her songs. Talking about the late singer, Arijit Singh shares that he never met Lata Didi personally but his mother was a fan of Lata Ji's music.

The singer further adds that he started loving Lata Ji through his mother and mentions that if he would have had a chance to meet the legendary singer he would have only spoken about his mother. Arijit continues and says, "Every song has different memories, maybe I would have learned something from her but I have no idea what would have spoken if I ever met her. I think I would be speechless”.

About Naam Reh Jaayega:

In the 8 episodes show ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’, 18 of the biggest Indian singers including Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Pyarelal Ji, Palak Muchhal and Anwesha join hands to pay tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar. The show is conceived and directed by Gajendra Singh, Saibaba Studios.

Also Read: Naam Reh Jaayega: Amit Kumar, Rajesh Roshan and Nitin Mukesh get nostalgic as they remember Lata Mangeshkar Ji