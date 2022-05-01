Naam Reh Jaayega Ep 1 Review: Beautiful tribute to iconic Lata Mangeshkar ji will surely make you emotional

The nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar will continue to stay in the hearts of millions through her songs, through her work of over 70 years! The legendary singer clearly had a massive magical impact not just on the audience, but even on the stalwarts of both the music and Bollywood industry.

Lata Didi left for her heavenly abode a few months ago and her physical absence is missed by her loved ones.

Knowing this, Star Plus decided to pay a tribute to the musical phenomenon, and curated a special show, 'Naam Reh Jaayega' in her honour. The show split into episodes, shall put to display the life of the stalwart and her journey from Lata to Lata Didi!

The very first episode of the show aired on television screens tonight and the who's who of the music industry came together to pay their tribute by singing Lata Didi’s unforgettable gems.

From veteran superstar singers Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhna Sargam to millennial singers Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan amidst others, paid a beautiful musical tribute to the icon in the first episode.

Bollywood's singing sensation Sonu Nigam who has always considered Didi a motherly figure, beautifully helmed the responsibility of being the perfect host. From revealing a few of his personal emotional memories with his mother-like Lata Mangeshkar Ji, to sharing anecdotes from the legend's life, Nigam proved to be an extremely sensitive and warm mediator of a special show that surely warmed the cockles of a million hearts.

Lata Didi's siblings Meena Mangeshkar ji and Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar ji took the episode a notch higher by sharing a lot many emotional and unknown facts and incidents of the legend's life that made her 'THE' Lata Mangeshkar.

A life full of hardships, ups and downs, sacrifices, and a deep passion and devotion towards music, basically summed up the life of the icon.

The show has been weaved beautifully and it manages to touch a chord with the audience.

The legend is no longer amongst us physically, but is still here, and shall continue to live through her magical history o work.

Now isn't this what we exactly call being immortal in the truest sense!

