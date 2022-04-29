Naam Reh Jaayega: Javed Ali, Nitin Mukesh, Sadhana Sargam & more remember legendary Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar was a true Indian icon and legend, who earned the status of the "Voice of India” with her dedication and hard work. Her voice occupies a special place in the hearts and minds of every Indian and StarPlus is all set to pay tribute to her memory and illustrious musical journey. The music industry stands in solidarity to celebrate the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, with a special series 'Naam Reh Jaayega', that brings eighteen of India's most notable singers together to pay special tribute to the 'Nightingale of India.” They will be honouring her legacy and the countless memories she left us with.

The grand tribute will include performances by Pyarelal ji, Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majmudar, Sneha Pant, Palak Muchhal and Anwesha take the stage and sing Lata Mangeshkar’s most iconic songs.

StarPlus today organized a special digital press conference where some of these noteworthy singers including Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Sadhana Sargam, Javed Ali, Jatin Pandit, Nitin Mukesh, Aishwarya, Anwesha and Sneha Pant talked about the grand event.

Javed Ali shared, “I consider everything that Lata Didi gave us as a prasad as a blessing. Me and everyone in the music industry has learnt so much from her. Everyone that loves music, loves Lata Mangeshkarji and I’m honoured to pay tribute to her.”

Sadhana Sargam said, “It feels as though life has come full circle for me. The government of Madhya Pradesh conferred me with the ‘Lata Mangeshkar Award’ and now I’m here to pay tribute and homage to the greatest singer to ever come from India.”

Nitin Mukesh commented, “I have a lifetime of memory with Lata Mangeshkar ji and received so much love from her. She knew my father since before I was born. I have travelled with her, learned so much from her. Her voice will always truly be God's divine blessing and it’s my honour to be part of ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’. Music starts with Lata Mangeshkar and ends with her and because music is immortal so is she”

The event is conceived and directed by Gajendra Singh, Saibaba Studios ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’ is all set to bring many voices to pay tribute to the ultimate voice that will make us remember the legendary Lata Mangeshkar. The 8 episode long series will start from 1st May, 2022 and it will air only on StarPlus at 7pm every Sunday.

