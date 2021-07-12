Naamkarann fame Anaya Soni seeks financial help as her kidneys fail: I am living on my father’s kidney

Actress Anaya Soni's both kidneys failed six years ago and has been living on one kidney. The actress is admitted to the hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Television actress Anaya Soni is known for her role in Naamkarann, Crime Patrol among others. But recently, she was in the news after she shared a video on her official Instagram handle. The actress is seeking financial help as her both kidneys are failed and she needs to undergo a kidney transplant treatment. This came as a shock for her fans. She revealed in the video that she is living on one kidney, which was donated by her father. The actress even shared her bank details for people to help her.

In an interview with ETimes, the actress said that six years ago her both kidneys failed, and then her father gave one of his kidneys. She has been living on one kidney since 2015. “But now it has also started deteriorating and I need a fresh kidney transplant. I never imagined that I will ever face a financial crisis. My family didn’t face any such financial problems earlier but things started becoming bad when our house caught fire and after that, we were forced to live ‘hand-to-mouth,” she added.

She is presently admitted at Mumbai’s Holy Spirit Hospital. She also revealed that her mother had a garment business but everything is finished now. Fans have wished her a speedy recovery on the Instagram post.

Recently, another veteran actress Shagufta Ali also revealed that she is facing a financial crisis due to no work. The actress also mentioned that she is also facing health issues. However, many celebrities including Neena Gupta, Rohit Shetty came forward and offered her help.

