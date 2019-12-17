Naamkarann star Jahaan Arora gets married; Shares a candid photo from wedding ceremony; Check it out

Jahaan Arora took to his Instagram profile to share a candid picture of his wedding ceremony. He captioned the same as, "Aur, pyaar ho gaya.." Read on to know more.

It is the wedding season and many celebs have also got married. And recently, wedding bells rang for Jahaan Arora. For the unversed, he is best known for his role as Dakhal Dayal. He played the role of Neil's friend and colleague. For the unversed, he was also part of a series called Tenali Rama. The actor took to his Instagram profile to share a candid picture from his wedding ceremony. He captioned the same as, "Aur, pyaar ho gaya.." Jahaan tied the knot with his beau Latansha Raichandani in a private ceremony. The duo exchanged vows as per the Hindu ceremony in the presence of close pals and family members.

They wore matching outfits for the d-day. Jahaan was seen wearing grey hued sherwani and teamed it up with pink safa and dupatta. On the other hand, Latansha looked ravishing in a grey and pink lehenga.

Check out the photo right below.

Jahaan's wedding came as a surprise for his fans and some of his pals. His comment section is now full with congratulatory messages. This year many TV celebs got married. Sharad Malhotra-Ripci Bhatia, Rohit Purohit-Sheena Bajaj, Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen, Kunal Jaisingh- Bharati Kumar and Sonyaa Ayodhya- Harsh Samorre tied the nuptial knot this year. For the unversed, recently Kamya Punjabi too revealed that she is all set to get married to boyfriend soon.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

Credits :Instagram

Read More