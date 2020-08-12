Nach Baliye 10: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Shubhangi Atre to participate with husband Peeyush Poorey in the show?

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori Bhabhi has been reportedly approached to be a part of Nach Baliye 10 with her hubby Peeyush Poorey. Read on to know more.

Nach Baliye 10 has been creating a lot of buzz in recent times. The dancing reality show is all set to enthrall fans from apparently next month, i.e. September. If reports are to be believed, Nach Baliye season 10 will go on floors at the same time when Bigg Boss 14 aka BB 2020 will be launched. The curiosity among fans to know which real-life jodis are going to participate in the upcoming season of Nach Baliye is increasing with each passing day.

Now, we hear that Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori Bhabhi has been approached to participate in Nach Baliye 10 with her husband Peeyush Poorey. The actress is in talks with the makers of the show, and the couple has shown keen interest to be a part of Nach Baliye season 10. If things go well between the duo and the makers, Shubhangi will be seen spreading the magic of her dancing skills with her Baliye Peeyush on the show this year. The actress is a trained dancer and is keen to be on the show.

Not only them, but Shakti actress Kamya Panjabi and her better-half Shalabh Dang were also approached to be a part of Nach Baliye. However, apparently, the couple has declined the offer, as Shalabh is a health-care professional, and they cannot afford to commit three months to a show in this crisis situation in the country. The duo tied the knot in February 2018 and celebrated their six-month wedding anniversary recently.

Diya Aur Bati Hum and Kavach fame Deepika Singh with husband Rohit Raj Goyal and Krishna Chali London fame Megha Chakraborty have also been approached for Nach Baliye season 10. The show will be produced by 's Dharma Productions. Reportedly, Bipasha Basu, David Dhawan, and Vaibhavi Merchant are in talks to turn judges for Nach Baliye 10. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

