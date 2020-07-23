Nach Baliye 10: Karan Johar to produce the dance reality show? Here's when it may launch

Unlike Nach Baliye 9, the upcoming season will not be produced by Salman Khan. It is being heard that Karan Johar will don the producer's hat for Nach Baliye 10. Read on to know more.

After a fantastic season last time, Nach Baliye makers are prepping to bring a new season of the dance reality show. Nach Baliye 10 is all set to entertain the audience with a new set of contestants, proving their dancing skills and compatibility. However, just like the contestants, Nach Baliye 10 might have a new producer also. Unlike Nach Baliye 9, the upcoming season will not be produced by . However, it is being heard that will don the producer's hat for Nach Baliye 10.

It is being said that the channel (Star Plus) is considering another production house for Nach Baliye 10. So now, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is likely to produce the show. Sources close to the show reveal that Karan is in talks with the channel, and is working out things with them. There are high chances that Karan will step in as the producer of Nach Baliye 10. After establishing his prowess in Bollywood and the OTT space, Karan is now eyeing to rule the Indian Television industry as a producer.

We were also hearing that the channel was skeptical of Karan producing the show given the nepotism debate around, however, another source revealed that there is no truth to it.

Nach Baliye season 10 is expected to go on floors in September this year. If talks materialise and everything falls in place, Nach Baliye 10 may be launched in September. The makers are prepping up to approach famous real-life couples from the Telly world to be a part of the show. Interestingly, Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 14 is also rumoured to be launched in September.

The previous season, i.e. Nach Baliye 9, had a unique theme of ex-flames and couples. The show was produced by Salman Khan, and fierce competition, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary were declared as the winner. PriVika walked away with the winner's trophy and prize money.

