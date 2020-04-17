Nach Baliye 9 winner Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have this to say about doing Khatron Ke Khiladi

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are rather skeptical about doing Khatron Ke Khiladi, or that is what we think they mean. Read on to know what did they actually say.

Prince Narula and wife Yuvika Chaudhary have had what can be called quite the fairytale-like love story. The duo first met on Bigg Boss and once the two took the decision to be together, there has been no looking back. They eventually got engaged and soon after, announced their marriage. The two have been doing well as far as reality shows are concerned given how Prince went on to win Bigg Boss season 9 and then later, the two were also crowned winners of Nach Baliye season 9.

And well, if we talk reality shows, we think that Khatron Ke Khiladi might be the next big show that we might see them together in and in fact, fans would love to see them in it. However, it looks like the duo is not very sure about it as, during a conversation with India Forums, they quipped how they cannot say anything right now. They said, "Well maybe yes, maybe no. We cannot say anything for now.” That sounds quite skeptical, doesn't it?

Meanwhile, during the same conversation, Yuvika also got talking about how the two of them have divided their duties together and that this feels like they are a part of the Bigg Boss house, only, they do have the advantage of using phones and other gadgets. Yuvika also spoke about how animals are mistreated during these times and added how animals are just here to give out love and hence people should not kick them out.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :India Forums

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×