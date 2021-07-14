Nadiya Ke Paar actress Savita Bajaj comes forward for financial assistance after Shagufta Ali’s case

The COVID 19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown had a major impact on the lives of people all over the country. The Indian entertainment industry is among the worst-hit sectors in India. Numerous people lost their livelihood and several have gone bankrupt. Similarly, the veteran actress Savita Bajaj, who has worked in numerous TV shows and movies, has opened up on her financial crises. The actress had tested COVID 19 positive three months back and was admitted to the hospital for 22 days.

The actress recently shared that she is running out of money and does not even have enough to pay her medical bills. The actress talked to ETimes TV as she said, “I have developed serious breathing issues and don’t know how I will manage now.” The veteran actress also revealed that she has no one to take care of her as her family refused to accept her. She told the portal that around 25 years ago, she decided to move back to her hometown, Delhi, but no one in the family wanted to keep her. She said, “I have earned a lot, helped those in need, but today I need help.”

The actress also shared that she wants people to build an old age home for actors like her, who are alone and cannot afford a home in Mumbai. The actress has been getting financial aid of Rs. 2500 and Rs 500 from The Writers’ Association and CINTAA, but she shared that it is not enough for paying her medical bills.

She said, “I want someone to build an old age home for actors like me who are on their own. I don’t have my own home in Mumbai even after working for so many years. I live on rent in a one-room kitchen in Malad. I pay 7,000 as rent. I didn’t want to ask for money, but it’s going to be difficult for me to manage now.”

She had earlier received help with rupees one lakh from the association and Rs 50,000 from CINTAA after she was hospitalized due to an accident in 2016. She had worked in numerous TV shows like Kavach, Maayka, and Nukkad.