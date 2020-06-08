Naina Singh QUITS Sriti Jha & Shabir Ahluwalia’s Kumkum Bhagya; Says ‘I wasn’t happy with my role’

Naina Singh is seen playing the role if Abhi and Pragya’s daughter in Kumkum Bhagya and has won hearts with her performance in the show.

Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia starrer Kumkum Bhagya, which has been ruling the television screens for over six years now, has been one of the most loved family drama on Indian television. The show has managed to rake in a decent TRP and its interesting plotline has managed to keep the fans intrigued over the years. However, the show is all set to witness a change in its lead cast as one of the actresses has walked out of Kumkum Bhagya. We are talking about Naina Singh who is seen playing the role of Pragya (played by Sriti) and Abhi’s (played by Shabir) daughter.

Talking about her exit, Naina told Aaj Tak that she had left the show in February this year. However, she hadn’t made an official announcement about the same so far. The Splitsvilla 10 winner asserted that she had left the show as she wasn’t happy with her role and also has some good offers in her kitty.

“Yes, I have left the serial. However, I left from Kumkum Bhagya in February. But till now nobody had told about this. Now the time has come to tell that I am no longer part of the serial Kumkum Bhagya. I had other good offers coming and the main reason for leaving the show is that I was not happy with my role,” Naina was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, as per a report published in Telly Chakkar, Naina will be replaced by Maera Mishra who had won hearts with her performance in shows like Bahu Begum and Maharaj Ki Jai Ho. However, an official announcement is yet to be made in this regard.

