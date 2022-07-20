Nakuul Mehta and baby Sufi’s playtime will surely brighten up your lazy Wednesday morning; VIDEO

Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular and incredibly stylish actors in the entertainment industry. The actor is married to his college sweetheart Jankee Parekh, and the couple is proud parents of a baby boy Sufi. Nakuul Mehta loves to spend time with his son when he is not working. The actor recently shared a video of himself with Sufi as they are blissfully enjoying playtime.

In the post shared by Bade Achhle Lagte Hai 2 actor, he is seen in the kids' play zone as he spends time with his son, Sufi. The actor is seen behaving like a kid himself as he played with balls and jumped on the trampoline. Sufi is seen having the best time with his dadda. Nakuul captioned, “Hi World, Very seldom my Dadda gets weekly offs and I never miss this opportunity to maximise my time with my main man Isn’t he the Best Dadda in the whole world… ? P.S - He loves ball pits as much as I do Have a Suflicious Wednesday peeps ! XOXO”

This adorable couple fell in love with each other during their college days, and after dating for 9 years, they tied the knot. The duo is also known for their fun-filled nature and chemistry, which has kept their romance alive for years. Nakuul frequently posts family pictures along with his toddler son, Sufi. The actor has maintained an active social media presence and regularly treats his fans with amazing posts.

Nakuul Mehta's career:

Nakuul started his career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and then did Ishqbaaaz, India's Got Talent, etc. Nakuul has also acted in web series including 'I Don't Watch TV' and 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend'. The actor is presently seen in the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2, along with actress Disha Parmar.

