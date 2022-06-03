Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 completes 200 episodes

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are presently seen playing the lead pair in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. Nakuul and Disha have reprised their roles as Ram and Priya in the second season. The show is getting lots of love and appreciation from the audience and the couple Ram and Priya have a massive fan following on social media. Today, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has achieved a milestone as the show has completed its 200 episodes.

Nakuul, who essays the character of Ram, took to his social media to announce this news. Today sharing an illustration of Ram and Priya from the show, Nakuul took to his Instagram handle and captioned, "Tonight we are playing the 200th episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Love to the entire cast & crew and to our audiences for embracing it like it’s your own..Forever grateful" Fans have showered their good wishes for the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 team on their achievement.

On the personal front, Nakuul has taken a break from the shoot for a few days as the actor is not well. Nakuul underwent an appendectomy and yesterday, on 2nd June 2022, shared his health update and informed fans that he is doing well.

Nakuul Mehta's career:

Nakuul started his career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and then did Ishqbaaaz, India's Got Talent, etc. Nakuul has also acted in web series including I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend. At present, Nakuul is busy promoting his digital film along with shooting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 with Disha Parmar.

