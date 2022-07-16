Nakuul Mehta and his sister Prachi Mehta recreate the 'Jiggle jiggle' trend with a hilarious twist; Watch

Nakuul Mehta is a popular actor in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. He started his acting career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. He then proved his acting prowess in several other shows and became popular amongst the masses. His cute looks and acting chops are the most adored things in the showbiz world. Nakuul has an active presence on his social media handle and often shares amazing pictures with his family and entertaining reels.

Today, again Nakuul took to his Instagram handle and shared a video along with his sister Prachi Mehta. The brother-sister duo recreated the Jiggle Jiggle trend but with a twist. We can see how the two bond, and as he uploaded this video, Nakuul said, "Of course, Rakhi is never about the money for your sibling". In the caption, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 actor writes, "MONEY comes & goes It’s ONLY about loving your family. Is what they said Happy Rakshabandhan in advance to all the brothers!"

Click here to watch Nakuul's video

On the personal front, Nakuul is married to his long-time girlfriend Jankee Parekh. Nakuul and Jankee are married for almost 10 years now and they have a son named Sufi. They are known for their fun-filled nature and chemistry, the key to keeping the romance alive for years. The couple frequently posts family pictures and has a separate dedicated Instagram account for baby Sufi. Nakuul Mehta was awarded the Super Stylish TV Star Male title at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards.

On the professional front, Nakuul started his career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and then did Ishqbaaaz, India's Got Talent, etc. Nakuul has also acted in web series including I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend.

