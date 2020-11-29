Nakuul Mehta and Jankee are 'soaked in love' in their baby shower POSTS; Surbhi Chandna, Disha Parmar love it

Soon-to-be parents Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh gave a glimpse of their 'happy baby shower' recently on social media. The duo dressed up in pretty traditional outfits for the occasion and was ecstatic for their baby's arrival. Surbhi Chandna, Disha Parmar, and many others poured the couple with love.

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh are beaming in happiness. The much-adored couple is prepping up to welcome their first baby soon and experience the joy of parenthood. Ever since Nakuul and Jankee announced their pregnancy, their fans are eagerly waiting for the little munchkin's arrival, and all eyes are on the parents-to-be. The couple recently hosted a baby shower (God Bharai) and shared glimpses of their happy time on social media leaving fans awestruck.

Not one or two, Nakuul and Jankee shared several posts from their fun-loving baby shower celebration. The couple went the traditional way for their special day as they donned beautiful ethnic attires. Jankee exuded elegance in a light blue sharara with golden jewellery. She tied her hair in a delicate bun, decorated with flowers, and looked stunning. Nakuul looked dapper in a pink and white kurta pajama set. The two, as usual, looked perfect together. The happiness to welcome their first baby soon was evident from their bright smiles. Nakuul and Jankee were soaked in love as they posed together for some pictures and clips, enjoying the best moments of their life.

Within moments, fans went bonkers on Nakuul and Jankee's oh-so-romantic posts. Nakuul's Ishqbaaaz co-star, Surbhi Chandna, was also awestruck by them and sweetly wrote, 'Pyareee Mummy Papaaaa.' Surbhi's comment on Nakuul's posts left their fans crazy. His onscreen brother from Ishqbaaaz Kunal Jaisingh was also all hearts. The actor's first co-star, Disha Parmar from Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara also loved his adorable post with Jankee.

Pooja Gor, Aneri Vajani, Namita Dubey, Harleen Sethi, Nupur Sanon, and many others were all hearts for Nakuul and Jankee's awe-inspiring baby shower posts. What are your thoughts on the same? Aren't Nakuul and Jankee the cutest couple who make you believe in the power of true love? Let us know in the comment section below.

