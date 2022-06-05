Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh look smitten with each other as they pose in stylish clothes; PICS

Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh are considered among the power couples of the entertainment industry. The duo are also known for their fun-filled nature and chemistry, which has kept their romance alive for years. Nakuul and Jankee fell in love with each other during their college days, and after dating for 9 years, they tied the knot. Nakuul frequently posts family pictures along with his toddler son, Sufi. His Instagram is filled with Sufi's and Jankee's pictures and are a treat to their fans' eyes. Nakuul and Jankee never miss an opportunity to express love for each other.

Today, taking to his Instagram handle, Nakuul dropped a few pictures with his wife Jankee, and the duo looks adorable as they pose along with each other. In these pictures, Nakuul oozes charm in a white shirt that he paired with grey pants, and Jankee looks gorgeous in a red printed jumpsuit. Sharing these photos, he captioned, "This is us". Netizens are in awe of the duo's chemistry and have showered their immense love on Nakuul and Jankee's pictures.

On the professional front, Nakuul is presently seen in the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2, along with actress Disha Parmar. He essays the role of Ram Kapoor, and fans love his on-screen chemistry with Disha. For the unversed, Nakuul Mehta has not been keeping well and had to be hospitalised. The actor underwent an appendectomy and has taken a break from the show's shoot. He recently shared a post on his Instagram handle and updated everyone on his health status.

Apart from this show, Nakuul has also starred in a web series titled 'Never Kiss Your Best friend 2', which streamed a month ago and has been praised by many. The series also features Karan Wahi and Anya Singh in important roles. Apart from that, his short film, Tasalli Se was also released on OTT, which talks about the dynamics of friendship between two male best friends.

