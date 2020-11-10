Nakuul Mehta and mom to be Jankee Parekh are all smiles as they happily hold hands in a PHOTO

Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh are among the most adorable couples in the Indian television industry. Meanwhile, check out their latest picture on Instagram.

The television industry is gearing up for some celebrations and the reasons are quite obvious. Nakuul Mehta who happens to be one of the most popular actors of telly town, has recently announced that he and his wife Jankee Parekh will be embracing parenthood soon. The Ishqbaaaz actor has shared some wonderful social media posts to announce the same. Nakuul also looked back at his love story with Jankee in a wonderful video that he shared on his handle some time back.

Meanwhile, the actor has once again shared a picture on his Instagram handle in which he happily poses with ladylove Jankee. The two of them look ecstatic while holding hands together and posing for the camera. Nakuul Mehta looks dapper in a jacket teamed up with a pair of brown pants. His wife, on the other hand, looks glowy and beautiful in a sunset orange outfit as she lovingly looks at him.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Nakuul has appeared in numerous shows in the past few years and has won hearts with his spectacular performances in the same. The actor has been a part of popular daily soaps like Ishqbaaaz, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, and more. Well, for now, wishes have been pouring in for the actor and Jankee as they are all set to embrace parenthood. Apart from them, Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu, , and Rohit Reddy will also be embracing parenthood.

