Nakuul Mehta and son Sufi discuss their favourite girl; See wife Jankee's precious reaction

Published on Sep 26, 2021 01:43 PM IST  |  2.9K
   
Nakuul Mehta and son Sufi discuss their favourite girl; See wife Jankee's precious reaction
Advertisement

Nakuul Mehta is currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The show is winning the hearts of the audience from his performance. It is the second season of the show which starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. Well, the actor was recently in the news after he was reported to be unwell. Many of his fans send his speedy recovery messages on social media. And now he is doing well and he shared his health update too. Apart from this, the actor’s son Sufi is one of the most popular children on social media. 

Advertisement

Credits: Nakuul Mehta Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All