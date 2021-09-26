Nakuul Mehta and son Sufi discuss their favourite girl; See wife Jankee's precious reaction

Nakuul Mehta is currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The show is winning the hearts of the audience from his performance. It is the second season of the show which starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. Well, the actor was recently in the news after he was reported to be unwell. Many of his fans send his speedy recovery messages on social media. And now he is doing well and he shared his health update too. Apart from this, the actor’s son Sufi is one of the most popular children on social media.