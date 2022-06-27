Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna celebrate 6 years of 'Ishqbaaz' & share videos with their fans; Watch

Ishqbaaz, starring Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna, Kunal Jaisingh, Shrenu Parikh, Leenesh Mattoo and Mansi Srivastava, was a popular family drama that aired on Star Plus from 2016 to 2019. The story of this show was about the Oberoi brothers Shivaay aka Nakuul Mehta, Omkar aka Kunal Jaisingh and Rudra aka Leenesh Mattoo. These three brothers share an unbreakable bond despite the consequences they face in their family. In this show, Nakuul and Surbhi's chemistry was adored by their fans, and their pairing received immense love from the audience.

Today, Ishqbaaz completes 6 years, and to celebrate this unforgettable journey, Nakuul took to his Instagram handle and shared a video with Surbhi Chandna. This video consists of some clips from their show 'Ishqbaaz' and sharing this video, he captioned, "A show which continues to give (heart emoji)". Surbhi Chandna also dropped a comment saying "SSO" (Abbreviation for Shivaay Singh Oberoi). Fans have showered their love in the comment section as they recall some amazing scenes from the show.

Surbhi Chandna also shared a video with Nakuul Mehta from their show. Sharing this clip, she captioned, "One From Ishqbaaaz Pilot Shoot And then Everything just Changed For the Good".

On the professional front, Nakuul is presently seen in the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2, along with actress Disha Parmar. He essays the role of Ram Kapoor, and fans love his on-screen chemistry with Disha. Apart from this show, Nakuul has also starred in a web series titled 'Never Kiss Your Best friend 2' and was praised by many. He did another short film, Tasalli Se, which was also released on OTT which talks about the dynamics of friendship between two male best friends.

Speaking of Surbhi Chandna, the actress was seen in the popular TV show Naagin 5 opposite Sharad Malhotra, with whom she also appeared in a music video. She had replaced new mom Bharti Singh for the time being to host Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan as the comedienne was on a break from work to take care of her newborn baby boy. Surbhi recently joined hands with Arjun Bijlani for a new project, and the details of this project have been kept hidden. At present, Surbhi is in Shimla shooting for her new show 'Sherdil Shergill'.

