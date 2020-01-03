Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee are having a gala time in Scotland and their latest PICS are proof; Take a look

Nakuul Mehta is currently having a gala time in Scotland with his wife Jankee Parekh. Have a look at their latest pictures.

The New Year 2020 is finally here and the celebrations are still going on around the world. Our beloved celebs from the television industry have also celebrated the New Year along with their near and dear ones. While some of them stayed home and spent quality time with their friends and folks, a few others opted to go to exotic locales for enjoying their holidays. The handsome hunk Nakuul Mehta also celebrated the special occasion with his wife Jankee Parekh.

The lovely couple jetted off to Scotland some time back in order to ring in the New Year there. The Ishqbaaaz actor and his wife have also been sharing glimpses of their vacation on social media from time to time. Recently, Nakuul Mehta has shared a few more pictures on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen having a gala time with wife Jankee. The actor looked suave as usual in a purple cardigan and matching denims while Jankee wore a pink sweater and denims.

For the unversed, Nakuul and Jankee have been holidaying in the Scottish lands for quite some time. A day before, Nakuul had also shared a sneak peek of himself dancing with Jankee and others to peppy numbers during the New Year celebrations. On the professional front, Nakuul Mehta was last seen in the show Ishqbaaaz in which he was paired up opposite Surbhi Chandna. Their amazing on – screen chemistry was one of the main reasons behind the show’s popularity.

