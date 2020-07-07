Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh look ecstatic as they enjoy the windy weather in a new VIDEO

Nakuul Mehta often keeps on providing updates about his daily life on social media. Meanwhile, check out his latest boomerang video with Jankee Parekh.

When we talk about the most popular actors of Indian telly town, among the first names that come to our mind is Nakuul Mehta. The handsome hunk’s name is still synonymous with his character of Shivaay from the show Ishqbaaaz that was a huge hit among the audience. Nakuul along with the rest of the star cast of the popular daily soap entertained the viewers for a total span of three years. However, fans were disheartened when it went off-air sometime back.

But Nakuul still makes sure to treat his fans with several social media posts from time to time. The actor has recently shared a boomerang video on his Instagram handle which is hard to miss. The best part is that he is joined by his beautiful wife Jankee Parekh as they enjoy the amazing windy weather on the terrace. The actor and his wife are seen slowly shaking their heads while the wind gushes through their hair.

Check out the boomerang video below:

The adorable couple looks content in the video while they flash their beaming smiles in the same. While Nakuul Mehta looks dapper in a cute Mickey Mouse print shirt, Jankee, on the other hand, is seen wearing a black gingham print outfit. On the professional front, as has been mentioned above, the actor was last seen in the show Ishqbaaaz. And another piece of good news is that he has also ventured into OTT platforms and already made his digital debut with a web show.

