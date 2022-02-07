Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh put on their goofy hats as they claim to be ‘Indianidle’; VIDEO

Nakuul Mehta has been married to Jankee Parekh for ten years now and the couple is parents to a baby boy, Sufi. The couple fell in love in their college days and have been together since then. They are considered among the power couples of the entertainment industry. The couple is also known for their fun-filled nature and excellent chemistry, which has kept their romance alive for years. Nakuul Mehta has recently shared a video of lipsyncing to a popular track.

In the video shared by Nakuul Mehta, the couple is seen having a gala time as they are surrounded by natural abundance. They are seen goofing around and lip-syncing to the popular song of the international band Backstreet Boys, Everybody. They are seen dancing along on the song and Nakuul Mehta also kissed his wife on the cheek.

The caption also read, “Oh my god we’re back again..”

Coming back to Nakuul, he is currently seen in the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, playing Ram Kapoor’s role. His chemistry with Disha is loved by the audience. On the actor’s birthday, Jankee had wished, “To my Invincible, Unstoppable, Trailblazer and the Best Dada Sufi could have asked for in the whole wide world. You are born to do only great things in this life, so go achieve them while Sufi and I stand by you, smile with you and love you through every single moment of it all. Happiest birthday baby.”



