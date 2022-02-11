Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh share a kiss in ‘Sarson ka Khet’ ahead of valentine’s day

Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh are among the most popular couples of television industry. They were college sweethearts and later tied the knot. They have been married for 10 years now and always express their love for each other. The couple often share posts on social media with each other. Nakuul Mehta recently shared a video of them romancing on an open field.

In the video, Nakuul is seen standing beside a tree along with Jankee. They are seen standing in a mustard field as they recreate the magic of romance of the 90s. They are seen lost in each other’s eyes and as they come closer, they share a kiss. Nakuul Mehta has also used the music of Salman Khan’s movie song, “Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai”. Nakuul Mehta commented, “Cause we found Sarson ke Khet & Her @jank_ee”.

Coming back to Nakuul, he is currently seen in the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, playing Ram Kapoor. His chemistry with Disha Parmar is loved by the audience. On the actor’s birthday, Jankee had wished, “To my Invincible, Unstoppable, Trailblazer and the Best Dada Sufi could have asked for in the whole wide world. You are born to do only great things in this life, so go achieve them while Sufi and I stand by you, smile with you and love you through every single moment of it all. Happiest birthday baby.”



