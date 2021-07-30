Nakuul Mehta asks ‘Have you ever tried to pretend study and ended up writing meaningful stuff’? Fans react

Nakuul Mehta is in the news after the reports started coming in that the popular serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is in the pipeline. However, the makers have not made any official confirmation but rumours are going on that he has been approached for the lead role. The actor has not said anything in this regard. He was last seen in Dil Boley Oberoi. Meanwhile, earlier today, he shared a series of pictures on his social media handle and asked a question to his fans.

He wrote, “Have you ever tried PRETEND STUDY and ended up writing some deep meaningful stuff whilst you sip your daily quota of water, chew on your pencil cause childhood, stuff your foreground with greens cause you'd rather not eat it and keep your hair unkempt-ly - kempt cause everyone else on the gram has 'em perfectly kempt.” In the photos, Nakuul is seen doing all those things which he has mentioned in the caption.

Fans were also quick enough to respond. One of the users wrote, “Pretending such since months now.” Another wrote, “It's has never happened with me as I am a really focused reader but a very bad writer.”

The actor had also confirmed that he has not gone to set from last year. This year, he has also welcomed his first child. Coming back to the serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, recently revealed that she rejected the show as she wanted to explore more areas in acting.

