Nakuul Mehta is back with his pun intended captions as he shares PICS with wife Jankee Parekh

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh always treat their fans with lovely pictures on social media. The couple enjoys a massive fan following.

Nakuul Mehta is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. His performance in shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Ishqbaaz has won hearts. Every time he posts any picture his fans drool over it. The actor is happily married to Jankee Parekh. And it will be not wrong to say that they make for an adorable couple. Recently, they welcomed their first child, Sufi. The new parents are enjoying their current phase of life.

Today, he shared a series of pictures with this wife on his official Instagram handle. In all the pictures, both are all smiles and look like the perfect couple. But what caught our attention was the actor’s pun-intended caption. He wrote, ‘Statutory Warning. No feelings were hurt intentionally whilst taking these pictures. Also, any resemblance to a real life relationship is purely accidental. We take NO ownership if your spouse doesn’t oblige to play to the galleries much like the man in this photo dump. In unpaid, under appreciated collaboration with @jank_ee.’

As soon as he posted pictures, fans and celebrities started dropping comments. One of the fans wrote, ‘Such adorable and beautiful pictures.’ While another wrote, ‘Such a cute caption.’

To note, the actor’s wife is a singer and often shares videos on her official Instagram handle. But these days, she has been sharing a lot of pictures with her son and also speaking about the pregnancy journey. The actor was last seen in the serial Dil Boley Oberoi. He is currently not seen in any television shows.

Also Read: Did you know Nakuul Mehta was to star in a Hollywood film opposite Penelope Cruz's sister? Deets inside

Credits :Nakuul Mehta Instagram

Share your comment ×