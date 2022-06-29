Nakuul Mehta celebrates 'Pride Month' & pens a note for fans; Says 'LOEV spelt in anyway still feels the same'

Actor Nakuul Mehta is presently entertaining the masses by starring in the popular daily soap 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hai' opposite Disha Parmar. In his personal life, the actor is married to singer Jankee Parekh. Nakuul is best known for expressing his sentiments through his words and the actor enjoys sharing them with his fans.

As we celebrate Pride Month 2022, Nakuul has beautifully penned down his idea on love and shared a post on his social media handle. Taking to his Instagram handle, Nakuul Mehta shares his picture and says, "Cause one may choose to love cherry blossoms, dandelions, rose, tulips, carnations or a sunflower however what remains a constant is that feeling of LOEV & JOY #LoveIsLove #pridemonth P.S. just like LOEV spelt in anyway still feels the same in the inner recesses of one’s heart". Here, we see Nakuul flaunting his smile, and the actor has donned a white shirt that says 'Love Is Love' in Pride Flag colour.

Check out Nakuul's post here-

On the personal front, Nakuul is married to his long-time girlfriend Jankee Parekh. After dating for 9 years, they tied the knot and are proud parents to a son named Sufi.

On the professional front, Nakuul started his career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and then did Ishqbaaaz, India's Got Talent, etc. Nakuul has also acted in web series including I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend.

