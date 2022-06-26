Nakuul Mehta channels his 'inner Priya Sood' from Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2; Shares a hilarious video

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are presently playing the lead pair in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The show loved by the audience, and the actors have a massive fan following on social media. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a spin-off of the popular show Bade Acche Lagte Hain which starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. Nakuul and Disha's on-screen chemistry has always been hailed, whether it was in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara or Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Nakuul keeps his fans entertained offscreen as well. The actor has maintained an active presence on his social media handle and regularly shares pictures and videos from his personal or professional life. Today, Nakuul shared a hilarious video on his Instagram handle, and netizens can't stop laughing after watching his unique avatar. In this video, Nakuul wore a wig and flips his hair as he takes a dig at Disha Parmar's on-screen character Priya Sood. Sharing this, the actor captioned, "Channelling my inner Priya Sood! Haters will say not as pretty!"

Click here to watch Nakuul's video

On the personal front, Nakuul is married to singer Jankee Parekh. After dating for 9 years, they tied the knot and are proud parents to a son, Sufi.

Speaking of Disha, the actress is married to singer and Bigg Boss 14 first runner-up Rahul Vaidya. After being in a relationship for a few years, they tied the knot on July 16, 2021, in Mumbai. It was during his stint in the Bigg Boss house that he proposed marriage to her and waited until Valentine's Day to get a response from his ladylove on the show.

