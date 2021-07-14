Nakuul Mehta chills with baby Sufi and his father in pool; SEE PICS

Nakuul Mehta is spending some quality time with his parents and newborn son in Goa. He has been sharing pictures from their vacation.

Nakkul Mehta and Jankee Parekh have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, this year. The couple has been on cloud nine ever since then. Their Instagram feed is filled with his pictures. At times, the star wife has also shared her motherhood journey with fans. To note, the actor has been missing from the screen. He was last seen in the popular show Ishqbaaz. Recently, there were reports that he has been approached for Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2.

And today he shared a set of pictures in which he is seen chilling with his father and son Sufi in the pool. The family is currently in Goa for a vacation. He captioned the post as “Learning to be gentler, kinder & more compassionate each day with him.” In the picture, he is seen holding the baby in his arms and he is playing with his grandfather. The sight is surely very soothing and beautiful. Fans have also dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Celebrities including , Aahana Kumra, and others have also commented. The actor and Surbhi Chandna chemistry was adored by the fans in the show Ishqbaaz.

Recently, the actor had revealed that he has not gone to set since last year. He said, “The last thing I did was a short film, and then the lockdown hit. I’ve not gone back to work.” Coming back to the report of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, has also been approached for playing the lead role and the actress has also confirmed it.

