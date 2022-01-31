Nakuul Mehta cuddles with wife Jankee as the couple enjoy a romantic day out; SEE PICS

Nakuul Mehta is not only a doting father but also a doting husband. He never shies away from expressing his love for his wife Jankee and his Instagram feed is proof. He has shared a lot of precious and adorable moments with her. The couple got married in 2012 and welcomed their first child-Sufi last year. However, since then the new parents are sharing many moments with their son. Well, today was also no different as the actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures.

Nakuul writes, “I just wanted you to comfort me. When I called you late last night you see. I was falling into love. Yes I was crashing into love. Of all the words you said to me. About life, the truth and being free. Yeah, you sang to me. Oh, how you sang to me…” In the pictures, both are seen sitting in a garden area. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor is wearing a brown colour sweatshirt paired with shorts and Jankee is wearing a chocolate brown colour half selves sweater which she has paired with cream colour pants.

Both are smiling and posing for the camera. One of the fans wrote, “You guys are the cutest.” Many have also dropped heart emojis.

Take a look here:

On the work front, Nakuul is seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. He is seen opposite Disha Parmar. The story revolves around two people who got married due to family pressure but do not have a similar choice. How they manage to survive in the marriage is what makes the audience of the show interesting.

Also Read: Nakuul Mehta reveals his favourite activity with son Sufi and wife Jankee; SEE PIC to find out