Nakuul Mehta demands for his hard earned money as he turns chauffeur for Disha Parmar and Anjum Fakih; PIC

Nakuul Mehta is among the most popular actors of telly industry, who has a massive fan following. The actor is loved for his spectacular fashion sense and amazing sense of humour. He is presently seen as Ram Kapoor in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, with Disha Parmar as his co-lead. Apart from work, the actors are seen lots of fun after the shoot and in between shoots. Here actors are seen dressed up for a scene as they enjoy car ride.

Nakuul Mehta had shared a set of stories on social media, where he is seen in a black stylish sherwani and sitting on the driver’s seat. Behind him are Disha Parmar and Anjum Fakih, his co stars from the show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. As all three posed for the camera, Nakuul wrote, “Say hello to your OLA driver in a sherwani”. In another picture he wrote, “Kindly help this chauffeur get his hard earned money.” Disha Parmar who has sported a red saree and looked beautiful.

See photos here-

on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Nakuul received a special surprise from his sister Pracchi Mehta. She sure to make the auspicious day memorable and to surprise him, she reached the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. Nakuul was elated to see his sister as soon as he entered his vanity van.

Today, Pracchi Mehta dropped a video with Nakuul on her Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of their Raksha Bandhan celebration. In this video, we see Nakuul's team taking him to the vanity van where Pracchi was waiting for him. Pracchi then ties Rakhi to Nakuul and after this, the two play a fun game called 'Koffee with Nakuul'. Here, Pracchi instructs Nakuul that if he answers her questions correctly then for each question he will win small gifts from the huge hamper.

