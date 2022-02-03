Nakuul Mehta describes his time with son Sufi as ‘365 days of unbridled & pure JOY’ as he turns one

Nakuul Mehta is the happiest dad today as his bundle of joy Sufi has turned one year old today. Nakuul is married to his college sweetheart Jankee Parekh and they have been married for 10 years now. On the first birthday of Sufi, he shared a cute video of his son as he is seen giggling. He also shared a heartwarming caption for his little one.

Nakuul Mehta shared an adorable video of Sufi interacting with his mum Jankee. He shared in the caption, “365 days of unbridled & pure JOY Excuse us for the mush but that thing they say about parenthood is insanely true. Celebrating @babysufim today and forever & now going back to get some… #HappySufiDay #HappyFirstBirthday #SufiTurnsOne”.

See post here-

The actor's friends and fans shared wishes for his son on the post. Arjit Taneja wrote, “Happy birthday to him cutest!” Vahbiz Dorabjee commented, “Wowwwww Happppy Birthday handsome prince.” Aneri Vajani commented, “Happy birthday cuutiiiieeeeeee.” Harleen Sethi wrote, “Happiest 1st bday to our dearest Sufi.” Disha Parmar commented, “Happppy Happy Birthday Sufu!!” Jankee Parekh wrote, “Mera Baccha.” Alefia Kapadia commented, “Happy birthday to this bundle of love peace joy and abundance May all your lives get better everyday in every way ! Ameen.” Rahul Mahajan commented, “Such beautiful baby.” Kunal Jai Singh commented, “Happy Birthday Sufi, he is truly a Prince.” Ayushmann Khurrana, Vikas Gupta and others dropped heart emojis.



