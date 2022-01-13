Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar wrap 100 episodes of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, it's actor's post that wins hearts

Ever since the first episode of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 launched on television, the romantic drama became a household name and fans' favorite too. The Jodi of Ram and Priya played by talented actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar has been winning the hearts of the audience. The show which is bankrolled by none other than Ekta Kapoor has completed its 100 episodes on Thursday. Lead actor Nakuul took to Instagram to share the news with his fans. The photo also featured her co-star Disha. The duo was all smiling as they posed for a selfie.

While sharing the post, Nakuul wrote, “99 Not Out TONIGHT Avec @dishaparmar Cause it’s too mainstream to post a celebratory selfie on your 100th episode. #BadeAchheLagteHain2 every weeknight at 8 on your TV. P.s. To put this in perspective this is 10 seasons of Emily in Paris/ Money Heist (depending on your aesthetics) and going strong…” His fans congratulated him for the big success in the comment section. A fan wrote, “My fav on screen jodi.” Another one wrote, “My fav Hindi serial.”

See post here:

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is the second season of Bade Acche Lagte Hain. The previous season had seen the Jodi of Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar as leads. The duo had won several hearts during the season as Ram and Priya. Now, Nakuul and Disha have stepped into their shoes and won all over the audience’s heart too.

