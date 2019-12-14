Nakuul Mehta is 'Ecstaaaaatic' as his name is placed next to Amitabh Bachchan on the cover of an audio series

Nakuul Mehta along with several celebs including legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and wife Jankee Mehta was the part of the audio show as the narrators. Read on to know about his tweet.

Nakuul Mehta, who is best known for his role as Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz, has been doing several projects post the popular series. For instance, he recently was part of an audio show called Kaali Awaazein. He along with several celebs including legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and wife Jankee Mehta was the part of the show as the narrators. Today, the actor took to his Twitter to share his excitement over seeing his name next to Amitabh Bachchan on the cover of Episode 2 of the audio show.

He tweeted, "Ecstaaaaatic!! Just to have my name placed next to the legend of Amitabh Bachchan is what dreams are made off. A little boy who grew up on Khuda Gawah & later Deewar & Abhimaan is probably crying somewhere today. The podcast is now LIVE on @audiblesuno Ep 2 of #KaaliAwaazein." Many celebs have been congratulating in the comment section of his post.

Check out the tweet right below.

Ecstaaaaatic!! Just to have my name placed next to the legend of Amitabh Bachchan is what dreams are made off. A little boy who grew up on Khuda Gawah & later Deewar & Abhimaan is probably crying somewhere today.

The podcast is now LIVE on @audiblesuno

Ep 2 of #KaaliAwaazein pic.twitter.com/NEhFYzACUF — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) December 13, 2019

ALSO READ: Children's Day 2019: Nakuul Mehta shares an adorable PIC with his niece Ayrra & we are all hearts for them

A couple of days back, Nakuul took to his Instagram to announce his next project called BFF. He wrote,"शुरू से शुरू करे? Let's get this partay started." For the unversed, the series is based on Sumrit Shahi's best-selling novel, Never Kiss Your Best Friend. He has been posting some cool pictures as he is shooting for the show in London. He will be seen opposite Qaidi Band actress, Anya Singh. What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

Read More