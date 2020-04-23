Nakuul Mehta eyes Master Chef as he cooks pav bhaji, Ishqbaaaz co star Surbhi Chandna finds it 'yum'

Nakuul Mehta has shared some interesting tweets on his social media and he definitely has our attention with all the cooking. Check it out right here.

Something that everyone has been doing during the Coronavirus lockdown is doing their household chores on their own and well, a largely assumed idea is that some of us are going to come out as amazing cooks when it is all over. And as it turns out, Nakuul Mehta seems to have joined that bandwagon as he shared a photo of pav-bhaji that he successfully cooked. In fact, he did not stop at just flaunting his newly acquired cooking skills.

Nakuul went on to write, 'Hey @StarPlus, thanks to the lockdown, I'm MasterChef ready. Not sure to be a participant or judge. But nearly there. Cool. Will cya!' To this, his Ishqbaaaz co-star left a comment saying it looks yum, and following that, Nakuul was at it yet again as he wrote, 'My cooking skills are giving my acting skills a run for the money. Slightly nervous.' This is just another instance of Nakuul being Nakuul, isn't it?

Check out Nakuul Mehta's tweets right here:

Hey @StarPlus, thanks to the lockdown, I'm MasterChef ready. Not sure to be a participant or judge. But nearly there. Cool. Will cya! @StarAnilJha pic.twitter.com/fHr8Xu4pMq — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) April 22, 2020

Meanwhile, the actor is being missed by fans on screen, however, he was last seen in a popular web series, on that managed to garner a lot of attention, called Never Kiss Your Best Friend. For now, just like all of us, the actor too, has been trying to make the most of his time while at home, abiding by the lockdown rules, and of course, doing loads of cooking.

