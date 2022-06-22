Nakuul Mehta gives a glimpse of his morning with an adorable pic of son Sufi & wife Jankee

Nakuul Mehta is one of the most talented and stylish actors in the telly world. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on social media and fans love his acting in the daily soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. His pairing with Disha Parmar is appreciated by the audience and their on-screen chemistry is undeniable. Regarding his personal life, the actor is married to Jankee Parekh and the father of an adorable son, Sufi. The actor recently offered a glimpse of his usual morning with his family.

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh started dating in their college days and got married in 2012. They were blessed with a baby in 2021. The couple loves to share pictures and videos of their little one. Nakuul prefers to spend his free time playing with his son. In the recent post shared by the actor, his wife Jankee Parekh is seen holding Sufi as he looked intently at him. They are seen enjoying the beautiful weather post-rain. Nakuul captioned, “Issa morning thangs.”

See the photo here-

The actor and his wife Jankee were recently spotted at Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards. Nakuul Mehta was awarded, Super Stylish TV Star Male. He looked dapper at the event as he sported an all-over print black suit with white sneakers. His wife was twinning in black as she had draped a stunning black saree with purple flared details. The couple had a gala time in the award show and he had also shared pictures from the event on social media.

Pinkvilla had organized its first-ever Style Icon Awards on July 16. It was attended by numerous telly stars including Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Urvashi Dholakia, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and many others.

