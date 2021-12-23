Nakuul Mehta gives a glimpse of his quarantine days as he recovers from COVID 19
Sharing a few pictures of his quarantine activities, the actor wrote, "Since your boy feels less foggy in his mind today, quick health update, no one really asked for..Grateful for Will Smith, a barrage of medicines, YOU on Netflix, Modern Love Podcast on Spotify, Ali Sethi’s melancholic voice, some Christmas lights, my diary and my house lady’s warm meals to give me company as I take on the mantle of beating Covid! We shall overcome.” The actor has also shared a selfie.
As soon as he shared the post, many of his fans send him get well soon messages. Actor Gautam Rode wrote, “Get well soon.” Kunal Jai Singh wrote, “Nam-myoho-renge-kyo is like the roar of a lion. What sickness can therefore be an obstacle?” Your gonna beat this like a lion my man.”
Take a look here:
Karan Grover wrote, “Bounce back stronger sooner and sufiyer ( just inventing a word there )” Karan Patel also wished him get well soon message. To note, Nakuul is currently seen in the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 opposite Disha Parmar. Their on screen chemistry is adored by fans.
