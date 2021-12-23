Nakuul Mehta gives a glimpse of his quarantine days as he recovers from COVID 19

In India, there has been a surge in COVID 19 cases, especially after the new variant Omicron. The state governments have urged citizens to take precautions while traveling outside. Many Bollywood celebs recently tested positive including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and others. And today, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Nakuul Mehta also informed his fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He took to his social handle and also gave an update about his health. He is currently under home quarantine.

Sharing a few pictures of his quarantine activities, the actor wrote, "Since your boy feels less foggy in his mind today, quick health update, no one really asked for..Grateful for Will Smith, a barrage of medicines, YOU on Netflix, Modern Love Podcast on Spotify, Ali Sethi’s melancholic voice, some Christmas lights, my diary and my house lady’s warm meals to give me company as I take on the mantle of beating Covid! We shall overcome.” The actor has also shared a selfie.

As soon as he shared the post, many of his fans send him get well soon messages. Actor Gautam Rode wrote, “Get well soon.” Kunal Jai Singh wrote, “Nam-myoho-renge-kyo is like the roar of a lion. What sickness can therefore be an obstacle?” Your gonna beat this like a lion my man.”