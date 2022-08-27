Nakuul Mehta gives a glimpse of Ram and Priya’s ‘sensible, calm and mature LOVE STORY’ with a twist

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are presently playing the leads in Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The show is getting highly appreciated by fans and their pairing as Ram and Priya has a separate fan base on social media. The actors share a great bond off-screen and often share pictures and videos of their goofy moments. Nakuul Mehta, who is known for his out-of-the-box sense of humour, shared a fun BTS video with Disha Parmar.

In the post shared by Nakuul Mehta, he is seen in a boxing ring with his on-screen wife Priya. He is seen in a formal sherwani and Disha Parmar is seen in a saree. Both of them have boxing gloves on and they are seen fighting with each other inside the ring. While boxing they are seen punching each other’s faces and in between, there are also some adorable moments of the couple. He wrote on video, “Did we say mature love story, eh?”

He wrote a quirky caption as well, “Just like we promised you. A sensible, calm & mature LOVE STORY Haters will NOT agree. #BadeAchheLagteHain2 Boxing Coach @crayartistetmet.”

See the video here-

Meiyang Chang commented, “Bade Zor Ke Lagte Hain?”, Nakuul’s wife Jankee commented, “hi cuties”.

Fans of the show also commented on the post. One said, “Mature or otherwise, our favourite love story for sure!!!!”, “Hahaha we loved this mature love story”, “You guys are priceless!!!!”, and many others.

On the personal front, Nakuul is married to his college-time girlfriend Jankee Parekh. After dating for 9 years, they tied the knot and are proud parents to a son, Sufi.

Nakuul Mehta's career:

Nakuul started his career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and then did Ishqbaaaz, India's Got Talent, etc. Nakuul has also acted in web series including I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend. At present, Nakuul is busy promoting his digital film along with shooting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 with Disha Parmar.

Also read- Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 completes 200 episodes