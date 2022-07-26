Nakuul Mehta goes the Ranveer Singh way; Wife Jankee Parekh says ‘Put your boxers on Now’

Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular names of the entertainment industry. He is regarded among the most stylish actors in the telly town and his fashionable looks often trend on social media. The actor loves to experiment with his looks but his latest look just took the cake, as hopped on the latest trend created by nude pics of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh. Bajirao Mastani star had shared his naked pictures on social media a few days back and they have gone viral. Bade Achhe Lagta Hai 2 star Nakuul Mehta has shared his morphed nude pics, which have caught the attention of many.

In the post shared by Nakuul Mehta, he is seen seated on a carpet and is completely naked. He shared in the captions, ‘Haters will say i borrowed @ranveersingh’s carpet.” Nakuul is seen sitting on the same carpet as Ranveer Singh. On Nakuul’s picture it's written ‘stone’ which is in contrast with Ranveer’s post, where is it written Stone. Nakuul Mehta has surely given an amusing twist to his post.

His friends from the industry and fans are going crazy over the post. His wife Jankee Parekh commented, “Dunzo’ing your boxers right away. Put ‘em on Now”, Reena Aggarwal wrote, “Stone or stoned”. Sharleen Sethi wrote, “Fabbbbb Naks uffff”, Mishkat Varma wrote, “Can I cUm over ? @nakuulmehta”, Karanvir Bohra commented, “I think you should go for it.....” Sehban Azim said, “Haters gonna hate don't bother Bhai! @nakuulmehta you look tanned though.” Shubhaavi Choksey, Ahana S Kumra, Drashti Dhami, Mansi Srivastava and many others dropped laughing emojis on the post.

