Nakuul Mehta is a happy father as he shares an adorable PIC of his son Sufi with a quirky caption

Actor Nakuul Mehta has shared a very cute picture of his son and himself. He was last seen in the show Ishqbaaz which went off abruptly.

Television actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh have recently welcomed his little munchkin into their life. The couple embraced parenthood after so many of being married and is completely enjoying this phase of life to the fullest. The actor, who is known for his role in Ishqbaaz, always shares cute pictures of his son Sufi. He is also known for wit and humour. And today he has shared another adorable picture of his son on his official Instagram handle.

But it was his caption which caught our attention. The actor wrote, “One of these gents are ready to crash the servers of TINDER.” In the picture, Nakuul is seen holding his son Sufi in his arm. He is even flaunting his infectious smile which proves he is so proud of his son. Nakuul has not shown his son’s face. Baby Sufi is swearing a stripe T shirt paired with white pants. Celebrities and fans all are dropping cute comments in the comment section.

Actress has dropped heart emoji in the comment section and wrote, “wannaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa holdddd himmmmmmmmmmm.”

It is noteworthy to mention here that Nakuul and Jankee had announced their pregnancy in November last year. Nakuul had captioned the video as, “Best friend < Girl friend < Missus < THIS Circle of life & then some more ..Avec @jank_ee #WeAreExpanding”. They shared a heartwarming video in which they recalled their journey together from being childhood sweethearts, their wedding moments, romantic moments and then the big announcement.

