Nakuul Mehta has a hilarious take on ‘when Batman forgets his morning coffee’; Check out video

Nakuul Mehta is presently winning accolades for his excellent acting in the role of Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The actor is quite popular for his exquisite style and fashionable looks. He loves to experiment with his looks and often shares his looks on social media with his fans. The actor is known for his amusing nature and he also posts hilarious videos of himself on social media. In the recent video, he is seen getting restless which seems like due to a lack of coffee.

In the video, shared by the actor, he has sported a multicolour jacket and has applied an eye pack, which looks like batman’s mask. He has a very peculiar look on his face which makes the scenario quite hilarious. He wrote in the video, “when Batman forgets his morning coffee”. In the captions, he added, “Cause everybody needs a good coffee. Unfollow if you don’t agree. if you do.”

See the video here-CLICK

Nakuul Mehta career

The actor started his acting career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. He came to the limelight with the show Ishqbaaaz, in which he was paired with Surbhi Chandna. He is presently playing the lead in the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, along with Disha Parmar.

About Jankee and Nakuul

Nakuul and Jankee are married for almost 10 years now and they have a son named Sufi. They are known for their fun-filled nature and chemistry, the key to keeping the romance alive for years. The couple frequently posts family pictures and has a separate dedicated Instagram account for baby Sufi. Nakuul Mehta was awarded the Super Stylish TV Star Male title at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards.

Also read- Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta's son Sufi twins in pink with his 'dadda'; See PHOTO