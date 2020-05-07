Nakuul Mehta is heartbroken by number of lives lost due to the Vizag Gas Leak tragedy

Ishqbaaaz fame Nakuul Mehta took to his Twitter handle to express how heartbroken he is after the hearing the news of the tragic gas leak in Vishakhapatnam that took many lives.

In a shocking and heartbreaking piece of news, a major gas leak took place in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakapatnam district. The incident happened at a chemical plant of LG Polymers at RR Venkatapuram village in the early hours today (May 7, 2020). Things turned out to be tragic at least 8 people have lost their lives, leaving thousands affected. The victims are in serious condition are hospitalized. The disturbing videos and pictures of the disaster have been doing rounds of social media. Nearly 20 villages have suffered losses.

As soon as the heart-wrenching images of the incident surfaced online, many celebrities from all walks of life thronged Twitter and other social media platforms to express grief over the mishap. Among them was Nakuul Mehta, who was left devastated upon hearing the news and the effect it has had on people. Sharing his condolences on his Twitter handle, Nakuul wrote, 'Heartbreaking to hear about the extent of lives affected by the Vizag Gas Leak. Shocking visuals. Please exercise caution before viewing them.'

Take a look at Nakuul's tweet here:

Heartbreaking to hear about the extent of lives affected by the #VizagGasLeak . Shocking visuals. Please excercise caution before viewing them. — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) May 7, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a meeting of National Disaster Management Authority officials at his residence at 11 AM. He held discussions over the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the meeting. Several media reports stated that people started falling unconscious on grounds after inhaling the gas. Andra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the gas leak incident and urged the district officials to take necessary steps to save lives.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×