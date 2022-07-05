Nakuul Mehta is here to rescue 'everyone who has been ghosted by their cab drivers'; Watch

Nakuul Mehta is one of the leading actors in the entertainment industry and he is regarded among the most fashionable actors in the industry. He is presently seen in the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2, where he is playing the lead role of Ram and Disha Parmar is playing the role of Priya. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often shared pictures in vogue outfits. He is also known to be a quick wit and often gives a demonstration of his funny side in posts.

In the post shared by the actor, he is seen standing with the umbrella in the rain. Nakuul looks dapper in a designer black blazer and white shirt. He is seen enjoying the weather as he walks around. He called himself, ‘Your friendly Human Uber’ and in the post, he captioned, “Human Uber with Umbrella for HIRE for everyone who has been ghosted by their Uber Drivers. I hear you. I feel you. I’m with you. In solidarity.”

See the video here

On the personal front, Nakuul is married to his long-time girlfriend Jankee Parekh. After dating for 9 years, they tied the knot and are proud parents to a son named Sufi. He often shares pictures and videos with his family on social media. He keeps his fans updated about the ongoings of his life.

On the professional front, Nakuul started his career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and then did Ishqbaaaz, India's Got Talent, etc. Nakuul has also acted in web series including I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend.

Also read- Nakuul Mehta celebrates 'Pride Month' & pens a note for fans; Says 'LOEV spelt in anyway still feels the same'